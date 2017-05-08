Senate At Bat In Dealing With Health Care Law

WASHINGTON (AP) – Now it’s the Senate’s turn to tackle health care legislation.

And while Senate Republicans are already saying their bill will be different from the House’s, the process will probably be just as tense and complicated. A lot of the drama is likely to play out behind closed doors.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has named 12 GOP senators to a group tasked with piecing together a bill that can pass the Senate. The Kentucky Republican has included himself in the mixture of committee chairmen, conservatives and party leaders.

Senate Democrats are expected to solidly oppose the GOP effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

No one knows when the Senate will produce a bill, though some think senators may be able to do so by July 4.