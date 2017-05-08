SF Police: Men Arrested After Targeting Homeless To Cash Fake Checks

Officer Clemens: 'What they were getting out of it was a small amount of cash and then some lunch.'

Two Georgia men have been arrested in Sioux Falls for allegedly trying to use homeless people to cash fake checks. Police have seen cases like this pop up across the country, and it’s not unheard of in Sioux Falls, however, they don’t know how long this scam has been going on.

Twenty-two-year-old Davon Holmes and 23-year-old Beshir Geidi, both from Georgia, are sitting behind bars at the Minnehaha County jail. What are two men doing more than a thousand miles away from home in Sioux Falls? Police say nothing they haven’t seen before.

“They go from city to city doing this. They’re only in a particular area for a short amount of time,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say the men were trying to use homeless people to cash fake payroll style checks, similar to other cases they’ve seen in the past.

“By the time the banks cash that check and it goes through and they realize it’s fraudulent, it’s the bank that’s out that money,” said Clemens.

After hearing about a possible scam, police were patrolling near the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House on Friday morning.

Police say detectives saw a vehicle driving slowly in the area of 12th Street and Franklin Avenue. They say a couple got into the car after having a conservation with the passengers.

Clemens said, “They had talked to this couple and basically asked them if they had some identification and then if they would cash some checks. What they were getting out of it was a small amount of cash and then some lunch.”

Holmes and Geidi were arrested near 11th Street and Main Avenue, charged with attempting to make or possess a forged instrument; a felony in South Dakota.

Clemens said, “We’re glad that we found these two, hopefully we’ll be able to make some more connections and maybe the word will spread and we won’t have this problem in Sioux Falls anymore.”

According to police, they found evidence of counterfeit check writing in the hotel room where the men were staying. But they still don’t know how they were getting the payroll checks.

Police don’t know if the two cases are connected, but a homeless man is behind bars for cashing a fake check at a Sioux Falls bank.

Thirty-seven-year-old Yai Yai of Sioux Falls is charged with passing a forged instrument and forgery. Police say he opened an account with a fake check on Thursday and withdrew money from it. He then came back on Friday to take out more money. Police say the bank called the business to confirm that the check was valid, but that check number hadn’t even been issued yet. They say the bank kept Yai Yai busy until police could arrive.

Yai Yai told police that he had been contacted by a group to cash checks.