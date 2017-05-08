Specialist Weighs in After Third Story Window Fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A five- year- old Sioux Falls boy was hospitalized with a broken leg and a broken wrist after falling from a third story window over the weekend.

It happened at an apartment complex near 49th street and Valhalla Boulevard

“This allows for you to open the window only three inches, “says Sarah Shin Family Life Educator at Sanford Children’s Safety Center.

A window stop is one of the many safety prevention tools the staff at Sanford children’s safety center offers parents.

“So letting the air out but the child is still safe, “says Shin.

Safety specialists say they understand parents can’t prevent every accident, but there are options.

“Another way that a child may get out is a sliding door patio, and we also have a lock for that. Doesn’t allow the door to open more than four inches, “says Shin.

For families living in apartment buildings, safety specialists say parents should keep an extra eye on the window screen and to not rely on it from preventing the child from falling.

“They are only strong enough to keep the insects out, not to hold a child’s weight, so it’s not a safe barrier, “says Shin.

City officials at Building Services say they do inspect all newly built apartments and check to make sure buildings that are greater than 72 inches above on the exterior and over 36 inches above the finished floor have window stops that open the window no more than 4 inches.

The Children’s Safety Center says having extra window stops doesn’t hurt.

“Just where the child spends most of their time, “says Shin.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, an organization that prevents child injuries, they say window falls account for 8 deaths and 33-hundred injuries among children age 5 and under annually.

For more safety tips, visit Sanford Children’s Safety Center.