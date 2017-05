Team Concept Has Been Key For Wings

The Aberdeen Wings don’t have a superstar to carry them. But they’ve made it all the way to game 5 of the Central Division championship series of the NAHL. Head coach/GM Scott Langer loves how his team has bought into the team concept and it’s clear they have advanced this far because of it. The winner of Monday night’s game in Cloquet, MN advances to the Robertson Cup.