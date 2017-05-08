Wings Advance To Robertson Cup Final Four

Wings Advance To Robertson Cup Final Four

Cloquet, MN…The Aberdeen Wings and Minnesota Wilderness got locked up in a defensive game for the ages with the winner advancing to the Robertson Cup Final Four. The game was scoreless through regulation and 15 more minutes of overtime thanks to great goal tending. Forbes Ploszaj kept the home team off the board with 46 saves. And finally, Colin Raver lit the lamp giving the Wings a 3-2 series win in the Central Division championship series. Each division winner advances to the Final Four to be played on the same ice surface when the Wings won 2 of 3 road games to win the series.