Augie Jumps Up To 2nd At Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University women’s golf carded the second-lowest round of the field in round two of the NCAA Super Central Region Championship to move up six spots to second through 36 holes. The Vikings fired a 16-over-par 300 to move into second place heading into Wednesday’s final round. Augustana has a two-round total of 48-over-par 616 (316-300).

Augustana is hosting the NCAA Central Super Region Championship at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

Arkansas Tech maintained its lead shooting a tournament-low round of 15-over-par 299 this afternoon. The Golden Suns hold an eight stroke lead over Augustana at 40-over-par 608 (309-299). Missouri Western State is in third place at 52-over-par 620 (308-312) holding a six stroke lead over Northeastern State (+58 626).

Arkansas Tech’s Pia Nunbhakdi moved into first place firing a 2-over-par 73 on Tuesday to bring her two-round total to 6-over-par 148. Sarah Wright of Henderson State sits one stroke off of the lead at 7-over-par 149 (76-73).

Augustana was led by Sierra Lanlige on Tuesday as she moved up 14 spots on the leaderboard to find herself three strokes off of the lead heading into the final round. Langlie fired a 2-over-par 73 on Tuesday and is in fourth place at 9-over-par 151 (78-73). Augustana started on the back nine this afternoon and Langlie got off to a hot start heading into the final two holes of the back nine a 2-under-par. She fired four birdies on the day, including a long chip in off the green on the 523-yard, par-5 No. 16.

Hannah Hankinson moved up two spots and is in a tie for 12th with three other players heading into the final round. Hankinson fired a 6-over-par 77 for the second straight day to bring her score to 12-over-par 154 (77-77). She was 4-over-par when she made the turn before closing-out the day 2-over-par on the front nine to finish at 6-over-par for the day.

Emily Israelson and Kali Trautman both made big jumps on the leaderboard in the second round and are tied for 18th heading into the final round on Wednesday. Israelson fired a 5-over-par 76 to put herself in 18th place at 14-over-par 156 (80-76). Israelson made par on 12 holes this afternoon to move up 11 spots on the leaderboard.

Tratuman fired a 4-over-par 75 on Tuesday to move up 19 spots into a tie for 18th. Trautman was 4-over-par when she made the turn before firing back-to-back birdies on No. 3 and No. 4. She was even-par in her final nine holes to finish at 4-over on the day to bring her two-round total to 14-over-par 156 (81-75).

Jordan Bormann was six strokes better in the second round firing a 5-over-par 76 on Tuesday to jump up 21 spots to a tie for 24th. Bormann shot 11-over-par 82 in the first round. Bormann got off to a strong start, firing a birdie on a 505-yard, par-5 hole No. 12.

The third and final round will get underway with tee times starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at Minnehaha Country Club. The top three teams along with the top three individuals (from non-advancing teams) will advance to the NCAA Division II Championships which will be played May 17-20 in Findlay, Ohio.