Authorities Describe Complex Nature Of Child Porn Investigations

Former Fire Chief Jim Sideras Faces 10 Counts Of Child Pornography Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies go through several hurdles when it comes to child porn investigations.

Capt. Jason Gearman said they take their time to make sure they come to the right conclusion.

“They’re not a quick investigation where you get the information then, automatically, the next day, you’re going to get an arrest,” said Capt. Gearman.

It took nearly a week for Minnehaha County Sheriff’s to announce child pornography charges against former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras following a search warrant on his home.

Gearman said the more devices involved, such as phones and computers, means more digging.

“There’s just so much of a vast array of that that it can become sort of overwhelming at times, the amount of paperwork that’s needed to make the investigation work,” said Gearman.

Finding devices connected to a child porn investigation revolve around “IP” or internet protocol, addresses.

To determine their owners, however, authorities need to use the subpoena process.

In the case involving Sideras, a subpoena was sent to the internet service provider, Midcontinent Communications, to identify the owner of several IP addresses of interest.

Even if they find the identity of a user, Gearman said the case isn’t set in stone.

“There are instances where something might come back to a certain address but the Wi-Fi might’ve been stolen by somebody else and we have to make sure that’s not the case,” said Gearman.

With a suspect and devices identified, charges aren’t always obvious.

“There’s computer forensics that have to be done. It takes special training to do that and time to go through someone’s computer,” said Gearman.

When it comes to child pornography cases, Gearman said the biggest toll on investigators can come from the evidence, itself.

“Unfortunately, some of the things you’re dealing with are awful, awful pictures of awful things that nobody wants to see,” said Gearman.

He also said nationally, child porn investigations are on the rise.

In light of that, he admits it’s still a crime they’re trying to get a better grasp on in Minnehaha County.

There have been at least six people charged with child pornography in Minnehaha County since the start of this year.