Back to Stock Warehouse Associate

Furniture Mart USA

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Description: Furniture Mart USA is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to assist the Warehouse Team. We are now accepting applications for a full-time Back-to-Stock Associate at our Sioux Falls, SD location!

Responsibilities:

• Inspect and wrap merchandise

• Enter various data into inventory system

• Ensure that merchandise is back on the racks for storage

• Maintain a clean working environment clear of debris

Schedule:

Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm with rotating Saturdays (approximately one Saturday every other month)

This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!

Requirements: Basic computer skills

• Ability to operate a lift from heights of up to 40 feet

• Ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs.

• Upon job offer, must be able to pass background check and drug test before starting work.

Contact: Interested applicants should apply today in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers