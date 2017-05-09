Back to Stock Warehouse Associate
Furniture Mart USA
Location: Sioux Falls, SD
Description: Furniture Mart USA is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to assist the Warehouse Team. We are now accepting applications for a full-time Back-to-Stock Associate at our Sioux Falls, SD location!
Responsibilities:
• Inspect and wrap merchandise
• Enter various data into inventory system
• Ensure that merchandise is back on the racks for storage
• Maintain a clean working environment clear of debris
Schedule:
Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm with rotating Saturdays (approximately one Saturday every other month)
This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!
Requirements: Basic computer skills
• Ability to operate a lift from heights of up to 40 feet
• Ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs.
• Upon job offer, must be able to pass background check and drug test before starting work.
Contact: Interested applicants should apply today in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers