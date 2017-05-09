Iowa Seeks Delay In Trial Over Field Hockey Coach’s Firing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The University of Iowa is seeking to delay the upcoming trial in a lawsuit filed by fired women’s field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.

Assistant attorney general George Carroll filed a motion Tuesday seeking to push back Griesbaum’s June 5 trial until a later date.

Judge Eliza Ovrom said Monday she may have a scheduling conflict if the case lasts longer than two weeks. Carroll wrote that that the university “will not be able to present an adequate defense” in the 10-day period originally envisioned for the trial.

Griesbaum’s lawsuit, which alleges she suffered discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation in her 2014 firing, is being closely watched by Hawkeyes fans.

Jurors last week awarded her partner, Iowa’s former associate athletic director Jane Meyer, $1.43 million in damages for discrimination, retaliation and unequal pay.