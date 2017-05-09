New Local Business Helping Make the Work Environment Safer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Last month, two Sioux Falls businesses received more than $200,000 in federal fines in connection with the copper lounge building collapse. A new Sioux Falls company that specializes in safety training is now offering safety help to area businesses. Lloyd Companies is partnering with the new business by providing fall protection training for its employees.

The new business in Sioux Falls is lending a helping hand when it comes to safety in the Sioux Empire. Safety should always be a priority, but Tony Drovdal with Safety Solutions said some businesses may not have as much time as they would like to provide necessary training

“With unemployment being what it is in our area, that generally means that most companies are short-handed and so as soon as they are able to hire a quality employee, they put them directly on the job,” said Drovdal.

That’s where Safety Solutions said they can step in and provide a wide variety of safety training in agriculture, manufacturing, or construction. Lloyd Companies is one business taking advantage of the offer.

“Construction can be dangerous when you let it be but with safety as a focus, you know our job sites don’t have to be dangerous. You know they can be controlled environments,” said the Vice President of Lloyd Companies, Wade Behm.

This week, Lloyd Companies is partnering with Safety Solutions to participate in OSHA’s “National Stand Down for Safety to Prevent Falls in Construction” campaign. Topics include proper use of ladders, scaffolding and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“The return on investment for safety training is $5 for every $1 spent and increased productivity, decreased downtime, decreased liability, morale goes up,” said Drovdal.

Behm said brushing up on safety can be relatively easy.

“There can be you know daily touches with toolbox talks during breaks. There can be continual training you know throughout the week.”

Lloyd Companies said they require tomorrow’s training event for all of their employees and they strongly encourage their sub-contractors to participate as well.