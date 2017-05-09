Name Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Black Hawk, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle-pickup crash that occurred on Nemo Road near Rapid City.

Patrick Lofswold, 36, was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Nemo Road when he tried to pass a van in a no passing zone area. The motorcycle collided with a 2002 Ford pickup that was westbound on Nemo Road.

Lofswold was pronounced dead at the scene; he was wearing a helmet. The two occupants in the pickup, a 63-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old female passenger, both from Rapid City, were not injured. They were both wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Fire Department.