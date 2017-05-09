Newborn Died Of Blunt Force Trauma To The Head

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – An autopsy in Lyman County shows a newborn suffered four skull fractures and died of blunt force trauma to the head. Her father is in custody.

Lyman County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in Vivian last Thursday after the father called 911 and said his 7-week-old daughter wasn’t breathing. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The Rapid City Journal cites a court affidavit which says the father initially told investigators his daughter fell off a bed and that she twice hit her head on his chin and lip. The document says the father admitted to state investigators a couple days later that he struck the baby and that she hit her head on a dresser when he threw her toward her bassinet.

