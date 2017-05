O’Gorman Keeps The Cup

The O’Gorman Knights host an annual match for bragging rights to the Dakota Cup. And Tuesday night at McKennan Park they beat Washington 6-3 after Cade Damgaard rallied past Elliot Hartwig in the #1 singles after losing the first set 6-3. The Knights will face unbeaten Lincoln on the Patriots courts Wednesday afternoon weather permitting.