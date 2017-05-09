Opponents Of Uranium Mine Cite Water Concerns At Hearing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Water quality is a major concern for opponents of a proposed southwest South Dakota uranium mine.

The Rapid City Journal reports some opponents of the Powertech mine say the project is within the boundaries of an area meant for the tribes of the Great Sioux Nation and the U.S. doesn’t have water or mineral rights there. Others fear the pollution the mine may cause.

Groundwater at the mining site would be used to leach uranium deposits from rocks. The water would then be treated to remove radioactive and other hazardous substances before being injected back into aquifers underground.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking comments until May 19 before making a final decision. If Powertech’s EPA permits are finalized, the company would need additional permits before it could start mining.