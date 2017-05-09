South Dakota Voters May See Open Primaries Amendment In 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would switch South Dakota to an open primary system for some political offices say they plan to put the measure before voters in 2018.

The effort includes veterans of a campaign last year for a similar amendment that didn’t pass. Backers of the new proposal say they’ve learned lessons from the previous push.

Joe Kirby, chairman of the group proposing the amendment, says it would apply to primaries including those for the state Legislature, governor and congressional offices. It would create an open primary in which the top vote-getters would advance to the general election.

Amendment supporters would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 for the amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.