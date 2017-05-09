Timeline: Child Porn Investigation And Jim Sideras’ Career

We continue to learn more about the investigation surrounding former Fire Chief Jim Sideras. Sideras was arrested on Monday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Sideras was being held on a $10,000 cash or assurity bond, but has since bonded out of jail. He is expected to appear in court on May 25. The charges come after a nearly two week investigation. KDLT’s Jill Johnson gives us a timeline of what we knew and when.

July 28, 2010: According to a search warrant, an email account ‘sandilikestoplay10′ was created. The affidavit said the account received images of child pornography through an IP address registered to Jim Sideras’ home.

June 6, 2011: Mayor Mike Huether appointed Sideras as Sioux Falls Fire Chief after Chief Don Hill retired.

Apr. 11, 2017: After serving on the department for 34 years and as Sioux Falls Fire Chief for nearly 6, Sideras announced he would retire at the end of June.

Apr. 26, 2017: In the affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said they received a cybertip that the account ‘sandilikestoplay10’ had received child porn images from another email account already under investigation.

Apr. 27, 2017: According to the affidavit, the email account ‘sandiliketoplay10’ received two emails from another email already under investigation. Court papers said, the first email was received at 7:02 a.m. with 8 images containing child pornography, the second was received at 7:22 a.m. containing one image of child porn.

May 2, 2017: The Minnehaha Co. Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Sideras’ home on the 4400 block of South Magnolia Avenue at 9:05 a.m.

May 2, 2017: The City of Sioux Falls sent press release to the media at 5:23 p.m. announcing Sideras was no longer working for the department.

May 3, 2017: We notice that the profile picture to Sideras’ Twitter handle is now black. Other than what appear to be automatic posts, his last one cam on May 1.

May 5, 2017: In an interview with KDLT, Huether said he had no further knowledge of the investigation other than it is in the right hands. Huether said, “They’re doing their work, they know what they’re doing, and ultimately, they will determine when there is going to be additional steps or other words to relay to the great people of our town.”

May 8, 2017: The sheriff’s office sent out a press release via Twitter at 3:40 p.m. announcing that Sideras has been arrested and charged.

May 8, 2017: An administrator with the Second Judicial Circuit Court sent search warrant documents to the media at 4:27 p.m.

May 8, 2017: The City sent out a press release to the media at 5:02 p.m. In it, the Mayor said, ‘This has been extremely troubling from the onset…” Huether said, “This is terribly unfortunate, but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has been top notch at saving lives and protecting property, and we won’t skip a beat executing it now.”

After requests for interviews, a spokesperson for the City said that the Mayor will hold a press conference Wednesday.