3rd Annual Battle Of The Badges This Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It may be a friendly competition, but a trophy is on the line. The Sioux Falls Police Department will be facing Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue for the 3rd annual Battle of the Badges basketball game.

The event is a fundraising event and both teams are playing for a charity.

If fire wins, 55% of the proceeds raised will go toward the St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation, if police win those proceeds will go to the VOA Bowden Youth Center. The losing team’s charity will still receive 45% of the proceeds.

For the past two years the fire fighters have taken home the prize, but the police department says this is their year.

I’m guaranteeing victory for the police department. It’s not a gaurantee until it goes in front of the media, so I’m promising a victory. I’ve also promised that if we do not win, much like Hulk Hogan Ric Flair wrestling match, I will officially retire as a player slash coach from my team,” said Sgt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Sanford Pentagon.