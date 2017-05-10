3 Easy DIY Gifts For Mother’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Mother’s Day is almost here and the Fit Chic Annie Mello has some crafty ways to show mom you care!

Nuts About You Jars

Take small mason jars and put chalk board stickers on the front and write any fun loving message to your mom, like “I am nuts about you mom” or “Happy Mother’s Day.” Place your favorite nut mixtures in each jar. Annie used raw almonds, healthy trail mix and dark chocolate covered almonds.

Cupcake Bouquet

Follow this recipe for guilt-free cupcakes. You will also need a vase or flower pot, half of a Styrofoam ball, toothpicks and green tissue paper.

Place the Styrofoam ball in the vase so the ball is facing up. Place a toothpick through the cupcake and place in the vase with the frosting facing up and continue this process till it looks like a bouquet. Next, cut the green tissue paper into three to four-inch squares. Carefully tuck the squares between the cupcakes, and push the tissue paper into the foam ball.

Fitness Gift Bag or Basket

This is a great personalized gift as you can put whatever fitness apparel or accessories your mom likes. You can include protein powder, blender bottles, yoga towel, jump rope, water, hair accessories or socks. This is a gift that is perfect to show how much you care and keep health a priority too!

Watch the video above to learn how to make these easy Mother’s Day crafts. Click here for more recipes and ideas by the Fit Chic Annie Mello.