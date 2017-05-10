Augie Baseball Wins at NSIC Tourney

3 Augustana hitters had 2 RBI’s apiece to back the strong pitching of Dalton Lehnen as they defeated Concpordia-St. Paul in the opening round of the NSIC tournament in St. Cloud. Sam Baier, Lucas Barry and Kris Ashland each had a pair of RBI’s as the Vikings rolled to an 11-2 win. Lehnen gave up just 1 hit and 1 ER in his 7 strong innings on the hill for the Vikings to pick up the win. Augie will face St. Cloud in the winner’s bracket Thursday afternoon on the Huskies home field.

