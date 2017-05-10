Augie Women Finish 2nd at Region Tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University women’s golf clinched its ninth trip to the NCAA Division II National Championship with a second-place finish at the NCAA Super Region Three Championship which wrapped up on Wednesday at Minnehaha Country Club. The Vikings fired a 16-over-par 300 for the second straight day to finish at 64-over-par 916 (316-300-300) to place second.

Arkansas Tech won the team championship shooting a tournament-low round of 11-over-par 295 on Wednesday to finish at 51-over-par 903(309-299-295) in the 54-hole championship. Arkansas Tech’s Pia Nunbhakdi won individual medalist honors shooting 8-over-par 221 (75-73-73) after firing her second straight round of 2-over-par 73 on Wednesday.

Joining Augustana and Arkansas Tech at the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship in Findlay, Ohio May 17-20 will be Henderson State. Henderson State placed third shooting 78-over-par 930 (312-317-301) earning the third team spot at nationals out of Super Region Three.

Hannah Perkins (Fort Hays State), Anna Pool (Central Oklahoma) and Chong Yong (Missouri Western State) are the three individuals out of Super Region Three to advance to nationals. Perkinds placed fifth at 13-over-par 226, Pool sixth at 15-over-par 228 and Yong defeated Elin Wahlin (Southwestern Oklahoma State) in a playoff to earn the third spot.

Augustana has finished second or better at the region championship eight times since 2007-08.

Augustana’s Sierra Langlie tied for second overall shooting 11-over-par 224 tying with Henderson State’s Sarah Wright. Langlie fired a bogey on the first hole of the day before closing out the front nine strong with a birdie on No. 7 to make the turn at even-par. Langlie fired par on five straight holes before finishing 2-over-par on the final four holes of the day to finish at 2-over-par 73 for the second straight day to bring her three round total to 11-over-par 224 (78-73-73).

Hannah Hankinson shot her tournament-low round on Wednesday to finish in a tie for seventh at 16-over-par 229. Hankinson fired a 6-over-par 77 in the first two rounds before finishing 4-over-par 75 on Wednesday to record a top-10 finish. Hankinson was 3-over-par through nine holes and hit par on seven of her last nine while also carding a birdie on No. 14 to sit at 2-under with four to play. She went 2-over on No. 18 to finish the back 1-over to close-out the round at 4-over-par 75.

Emily Israelson and Kali Trautman tied for 17th overall in the individual standings. Israelson shot 5-over-par 76 for the second straight round to finish at 19-over-par 232 (80-76-76) for the tournament. She fired a birdie with a great putt on the 153-yard, par-3 No. 6 before closing-out the front nine at 2-over-par. She made par on seven holes on the back nine before finishing 3-over.

Trautman finished at 19-over-par 232 (81-75-76) to tie for 17th after shooting 5-over-par 76 on Wednesday. Trautman was 4-over-par through nine holes and was sitting at 5-over before she fired a birdie on a 337-yard, par-4 No. 13.

Jordan Bormann finished 27-over-par 240 to place 32nd individually for the Vikings. Bormann fired an 11-over-par 82 on Wednesday. She made the turn at 5-over-par and fired a birdie on the 168-yard, par-3 No. 7 for her second birdie of the week.

Augustana will now compete at the NCAA Division II National Championships which will be held May 17-20 at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio.