Billion Auto – Auto Detailer in Dell Rapids

Billion Automotive

Location: Dell Rapids, SD

Website: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-dell-rapids-sd/view/1501

Job Requirements: Valid Driver’s license

Good Communication Skills

Must be able to pass a pre-employment driving record & criminal background check

Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Job Description: COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers in Dell Rapids, just North of Sioux Falls!

Automotive Detailers WANTED!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!

No experience is necessary.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Contact: Apply in person at Billion Automotive in Dell Rapids (24609 Klein Avenue) or apply on our career site using the URL below:

