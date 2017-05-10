Construction Begins On $34M Water Plant Project In Yankton

Adel Toay
Share This:

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Crews are starting work on a $34 million expansion project at a water treatment plant in Yankton.

The Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the three-year project will boost the 1972 facility’s capacity to 5 million gallons per day. A water plant built in 1929 will be decommissioned.

Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson says the project stems from a study about a decade ago that explored the needs of Yankton’s water treatment facilities.

Construction is expected to last through May 2020.

Related Post

Archery Center In South Dakota To Expand
Be Smart And Safe With AAA’s Tipsy Tow
JCPenney Announces Closure Of Four South Dakota St...
Yankton Lawyer Running For State Attorney General

You Might Also Like