Construction Begins On $34M Water Plant Project In Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Crews are starting work on a $34 million expansion project at a water treatment plant in Yankton.

The Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the three-year project will boost the 1972 facility’s capacity to 5 million gallons per day. A water plant built in 1929 will be decommissioned.

Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson says the project stems from a study about a decade ago that explored the needs of Yankton’s water treatment facilities.

Construction is expected to last through May 2020.