Full Story: “We Don’t Want Any Of This To Be True” – SF Mayor

Mayor Mike Huether adresses Jim Sideras investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s been a little over a week since authorities searched the home of former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras.

The investigation was initially met with silence by city officials as to why the search was carried out.

But we now know that Sideras is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Wednesday Mayor Mike Huether addressed the matter during a press conference at City Hall.

“We’re mad, we’re sad, we’re confused, we’re hurt,” says the Sioux Falls Mayor.

Huether says the child pornography allegations surrounding the city’s former fire chief cut deep.

“We don’t want any of this to be true.”

He says the Sioux Falls Police Department let him know about the investigation on May 2nd, and why the search was being carried out at Sideras’ home.

“Chief Burns notified me and that’s when I enacted the plan,” says Huether.

While the Mayor didn’t go into specifics of what that plan was, simply saying he enacted it, it wasn’t released until 6 days later that Sideras has been charged with possession of child pornography.

“We were cautious, we were deliberate, we were professional,” he says.

Court documents say that during the search, one of Sideras’ computers was taken.

On the computer authorities discovered traffic to explicit websites where chats and images containing females as young as 2 to 3 years old were found.

During those chats the username ‘sandilikestoplay10’ was being used.

It was a Yahoo! email address with that same name that authorities first linked Sideras’ home to child pornography images.

The arrest warrant says an officer asked if the email sounded familiar to Sideras, and he responded “kinda, but I’m not going to say anymore.”

“This is a situation where there will not be a positive outcome no matter what transpires,” says Huether.

Mayor Mike Huether says he has not spoken to Jim Sideras since his home was searched, and he doesn’t plan to.

The city is actively looking to fill the fire chief position.

They have already interviewed eight people within the fire department.

Until a decision is made, Division Chief Brad Goodroad is serving as interim Fire Chief.

