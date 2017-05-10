Historic Amusement Park In Iowa To Get $12M Renovation

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (AP) – Officials of a city in northern Iowa have announced $12 million in upgrades to a historic amusement park on the shores of an area lake.

The Sioux City Journal reports the project on West Lake Okoboji in Arnolds Park includes construction of a new Roof Garden Ballroom closely resembling the historic two-story ballroom. Plans also include restoration of The Majestic Pavilion, expansion of the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum and a lakefront boardwalk.

An anonymous group of donors has already pledged $6 million to the Restore the Park campaign.

Historic Parks Inc. CEO Charley Whittenburg says another $2 million has been raised through contributions from the Historic Parks Inc. and The Park Foundation boards. He says a committee of current and past board members will spearhead the remaining fundraising.