Hot Car, Hot Pet: Call Animal Control Rather Than Breaking Windows

Animal Control officers are reminding pet owners to be mindful of the heat when leaving pets in vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- As the weather heats up, most pet owners like to take their furry friends out and about with them. Sometimes, leaving them in the car while running a quick errand.

But an instance this weekend has Animal Control officers reminding pet owners to be cautious of the heat when animals are in the car.

“We got out of the car, saw a dog, windows were rolled up, and we thought to ourselves, ‘Well, we hope it hasn’t been there long.”

When Brendan Gallagher and his wife stopped at Walmart this weekend, parked next to them was a black car with small dog inside, with the windows rolled up.

“Came back outside, the dog was still there, it had been 20 minutes. So we called animal control. It was like 75 or something,” he said.

While Gallagher’s initial reaction was to break the car’s window, calling Animal Control was the right thing to do.

“We really do suggest that you not break anybody’s window,” said Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJoung. “You could be faced with criminal charges or definitely be civically liable in court for paying for that window.”

This time last year, DeJong says Animal Control was responding to an average of nearly two calls a day, 57 total in the month of May.

“Some people think if I crack my windows in my car, everything will be fine, it’ll get a little breeze, but it’s really negligible how much that actually helps the situation,” she says.

DeJoung says even on days when the outside temperature is 70 degrees, inside a vehicle could reach temperatures up to forty degrees higher.

“When you have a dog in a vehicle, it is only able to pant, it doesn’t sweat and evaporate off the skin like it is with us. So they had a harder time and its less efficient for them to cool down in a hot vehicle.”

When animal control officers respond to a call, they’ll assess the overall health of the animal.

If need be, they’ll take it to an emergency vet and the pet’s owner could face neglect charges.

The number to contact Animal Control is (605) 367-7000.