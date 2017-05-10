Journeyman Electrician

JTI Electric Inc

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Hours: Mon-Fri 7:30am to finish

Job Description: Licensed, qualified Journeyman with ability to run and facilitate jobs. Wage DOE. Valid driver license. Mon-Fri 7:30am to finish, and as needed. Install/pull wire, splice cable, hang lights, dig ditches, use cordless drill and hand tools to do electrical construction. Able to climb ladders carrying boxes of wire. Need English skills, good vision and all appendages. Work in and around Sioux Falls. Some travel involved with lodging and per diem paid. Year round work. Benefits.

Job Requirements: See Job Description in addition to set of own hand tools.

Contact: Joel Hove

3624 N Casco Av

Sioux Falls SD 57104

605-335-0388 or JTIelectric@aol.com