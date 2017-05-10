Klitzke finishes 3rd at Men’s Regional

Klitzke finishes 3rd at Men's Regional

AXTELL, Neb. – Parker Klitzke completed the final round of the NCAA Men’s golf Regional on Wednesday, May 10 with another exceptional round. Klitzke was 3-under par for the round and 14-under par for the event. His 14-under par was good for a third-place finish.

Klitzke teed of the third round and final round of the NCAA Regional at 12:05 p.m. and for the third consecutive day shot under par for the round. Klitzke began the round on hole one with a par and followed that up with a birdie on two. After three straight pars, Klitzke picked up two birdies on the final four holes of the front nine to make the turn with a 3-under par.

On the back nine, Klitzke started with three pars before picking up his first bogey of the day. He quickly followed that up with a birdie on the 14th hole. In the last four holes of the event, Klitzke shot two pars, a bogey and a birdie on the final hole of the day to shoot and even 36 on the back nine and go 3-under for the day.

McKendree University’s Keenai Sampson won the event with a 17-under par 199 while DJ Vogt of Bellarmine finished second with a three-round score of 15-under par 201. Both Sampson and Vogt earned the individual spots in the National event. Central Missouri won the team event with a three-round score of 33-under par 831.

The three-day, 54-hole event included 20 schools and eight individuals not from one of the qualifying teams. The Central Region is made up of schools from the NSIC, MIAA, and the GAC while the Midwest Region is made up of schools from the GLVC, GLIAC, and the GMAC.

At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional (regardless of region) will advance to the finals May 23-26 at Reunion Resort/Watcon Course in Kissimmee, Fla.

Klitzke’s impressive season came to an end on Wednesday. The junior earned numerous accolades during the 2017 season, including the NSIC Golfer of they Year after winning the NSIC Tournament Championship, the first in school history.