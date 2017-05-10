Scoreboard Wednesday, May 10th

Mark Ovenden
American League

Twins @ White Sox  Ppd.

College Baseball

NSIC Tourney @ St. Cloud

Augustana 11, Concordia-SP 1 (8th) *Baier, Barry, Ashland 2 RBI’s

College Softball

Summit League Tourney @ Fargo

South Dakota 11, Omaha 4

*Coyotes 19 hits, Steinfeldt HR-4 RBI’s, Warnock 4 RBI’s, Winckler 4 hits-2 RBI’s

Western Illinois 12, SDSU 8 *Anderson, McQuistan 2-run HR’s

Boys Tennis

Lincoln 8, O’Gorman 1

Women’s Golf

Super Region 3 @ Minnehaha CC

3rd and Final Round

1st-Arkansas Tech        903

2nd-Augustana             916

3rd-Henderson State   930

4. Northeastern State   934

5th-Central Oklahoma  935

Individual

2nd-Sierra Langlie (AU)  224

7th-Hannah Hankinson (AU) 229

Men’s Golf

Regional-Final Round

3rd-Parker Klitzke-Augustana  -14

