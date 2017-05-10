Scoreboard Wednesday, May 10th
American League
Twins @ White Sox Ppd.
College Baseball
NSIC Tourney @ St. Cloud
Augustana 11, Concordia-SP 1 (8th) *Baier, Barry, Ashland 2 RBI’s
College Softball
Summit League Tourney @ Fargo
South Dakota 11, Omaha 4
*Coyotes 19 hits, Steinfeldt HR-4 RBI’s, Warnock 4 RBI’s, Winckler 4 hits-2 RBI’s
Western Illinois 12, SDSU 8 *Anderson, McQuistan 2-run HR’s
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 8, O’Gorman 1
Women’s Golf
Super Region 3 @ Minnehaha CC
3rd and Final Round
1st-Arkansas Tech 903
2nd-Augustana 916
3rd-Henderson State 930
4. Northeastern State 934
5th-Central Oklahoma 935
Individual
2nd-Sierra Langlie (AU) 224
7th-Hannah Hankinson (AU) 229
Men’s Golf
Regional-Final Round
3rd-Parker Klitzke-Augustana -14