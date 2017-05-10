Special Delivery: South Dakota Mom Gives Birth On The Interstate

'I'm pushing. There's no stopping this anymore.'

As the parents of two boys, one Volga couple thought nothing could surprise them anymore. Turns out, they were wrong. They got the surprise of a lifetime, when the birth of their third child didn’t quite go as planned. Their baby was born Sunday; not at home or in the hospital, but along the interstate.

Ann said, “It was all a whirlwind.”

Ann says her baby was due on Monday, but she started having contractions the morning before.

“They were very irregular and had Braxton Hicks a couple days before so I wasn’t taking them too serious,” said Ann.

Ann say she didn’t want to be turned away once they got to the hospital. So it wasn’t until suppertime that they started for Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls where they had planned to deliver; about an hour away from home.

“They got so painful that we needed to go. Like, I told Dan, we need to do something because I can’t handle them anymore,” Ann said.

The couple says they notified the hospital while Ann’s contractions kept getting stronger and closer together.

“I think it was when we were on I-90, that I was like, oh like ‘I’m pushing. There’s no stopping this anymore’,” said Ann.

Dan’s main focus was just getting to the hospital.

“I remember there was one point where Dan was honking the horn at somebody, and trying to get them to move over,” Ann said.

Dan said, “We got to I-229 south and made the stretch on the last couple miles and Ann just kind of kept saying ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it.'”

It was on I-229, just past Benson Road, that Dan says he pulled over. He says by then things were already in progress. That’s when he called 911. It took only a few pushes before they welcomed a healthy baby girl at 7:10 p.m.

Ann said, “I put her up on me right away and I would say within… not long at all I said, I pointed out to Dan, ‘oh there’s a police car with lights going on.'”

Not only was the delivery a surprise, but so was the gender. Like with their 3-year-old son Conner and 18-month-old son Carson, Dan got to announce the gender. This time on the side of the road instead of in the hospital. He also got to cut the umbilical cord before the family was whisked away to the hospital. Dan is an EMT in South Dakota, but jokes that he’s never wanted to deliver a baby.

Three days later, the couple says they still can’t believe their little Kate couldn’t wait.

“She’s, I think her personality is going to match her entrance into the world. I think she’s going to be a little sassy and maybe a little stubborn and want things her way,” Ann said laughing.

Kate Ann weighed in at 7 lbs. 11 oz. and measured 21 inches long. They just assumed that they would have another boy, so they say they have some shopping to do.