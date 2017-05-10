Thune: Special Prosecutor On Russia ‘Not Going To Happen’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Members of South Dakota’s all-Republican congressional delegation aren’t joining calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Russia’s interference in the presidential election after the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

U.S. Sen. John Thune said on Fox News that it’s “not going to happen.” But Thune says the timing of President Donald Trump’s termination of Comey on Tuesday raises questions.

Sen. Mike Rounds says officials expect Russia investigations to continue, adding that Comey’s firing “will not be allowed to impede in these investigations.” Thune says the current investigations are independent and objective.

U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem didn’t immediately comment to The Associated Press. The South Dakota Democratic Party on Tuesday urged the three-member federal delegation to immediately call for an independent investigation.