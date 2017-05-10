USD Softball Gets Offensive in Summit Tourney

Coyotes have 19 hits in opening win over Omaha in Fargo

FARGO, N.D.—The Summit League’s top offense was on display in full force Wednesday as South Dakota pummeled Omaha 11-4 in the opening game of the Summit League Tournament. The Coyotes, seeded fourth, advanced to double-elimination play and will take on top-seeded IUPUI at noon Thursday.

South Dakota (22-30) reached 19 hits for the third time this season and scored double-digit runs for the seventh time. Emily Winckler and Jessica Rogers had four hits apiece, and Taylor Steinfeldt hit a three-run homer to lead the Coyotes. Seven USD batters had at least two hits during the game.

The offense was plenty for Coyote starter Rachel Cue, who tossed her fifth consecutive complete game. Cue’s only mistakes were two-run homers to Vickey Kinney in the third and Lia Mancuso in the fifth. Cue (12-9) gave up six hits in all and struck out three.

Omaha, the No. 5 seed, has its season end with a 15-30 record. Laura Roecker (10-15) was tagged with the loss. She exited briefly following Steinfeldt’s home run in the third that made it 7-2, but returned five batters later after USD made it 8-2 on a double by Rogers. Roecker was hit with 10 runs on 16 hits.

A three-run double by Christy Warnock in the second started the party and an infield single by Winckler capped the inning. Four runs came in the third and USD tacked on three more with six hits in the fourth. The Coyotes sent 32 batters to the plate thru four innings.

Lizzie Noble doubled with two outs in the fifth and Mancuso’s second home run of the season extended the game. Noble was 2-for-3 and scored twice.

Warnock and Steinfeldt drove in four runs each for South Dakota. Warnock and Winckler extended their hitting streaks to six games. Rogers upped her average to .358, which ranks second in the Summit League. She will face off against IUPUI’s Maggie Good, the league leader at .362, Thursday.