Washington High School Students Celebrate Diversity With Fashion Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Students at Washington High School are working to empower students by celebrating cultural differences in a fashion and talent show this Saturday.

The Celebration of Cultures Fashion and Talent Show will raise money to help low-income students pay for ACT/SAT test preparation and help fund the school’s Translators of Cultures Summer Leadership Camp. The school has a great need for these extra services. About 25 percent of Washington’s students were born outside of U.S., according to Irina Goubanova, a program director for Translators of Cultures.

The fashion and talent show will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Kresge Recital Hall in the Humanities Building at Augustana University. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased at the door or here. Goubanova says guests at the show will also be able to try food from different countries.

“Diversity in this community is growing and these are young people who are just full of energy and they want to share it with the community and their pride in their cultures,” says Goubanova.

Translators of Cultures is run by student leaders who say the club allows students to share their culture and feel empowered. Students in the club meet to share struggles, brainstorm ways to be leaders in the community and come up with tactics to help students who are new to the U.S.

“One side of me that people don’t know is that I love my culture. I love learning about new cultures. When I get to express that, I feel more comfortable, I feel like I can get out there and be who I am,” one student leader of the club says.

Translators of Cultures is open to all students. One student, who was born in the U.S., says the club has helped her become less shy build self-confidence. She says she’s made friends from over 20 countries since she joined the club.