Local Mom Uses Her Bakery To Spread Love On Mother’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A mom in Sioux Falls is using her bakery, Brandy’s Custom Cakery to make Mother’s Day delicious this year.

Brandy Engels started Brandy’s Custom Cakery three years ago and does everything herself, from decorating to delivery. Engles is a mother of three girls and says her heart has always been in decorating desserts. She says she hopes “from one mother to another” she can make Mother’s Day special this year for moms across the Sioux Expire.

Engles’ feature item this year is a cupcake bouquet. They each include a dozen cupcakes and cost $19.99 each, or $25 to include delivery. Watch the video above to see Engles’ special Mother’s Day cookies and chocolate-covered strawberries. Orders for Mother’s Day are accepted until Saturday, May 13, but it is strongly encouraged to place your order sooner. You can place your order by Facebook message here or call 605-360-1949.

Brandy’s Custom Cakery also features a new cupcake every month as their Cupcake of the Month. May’s feature cupcake is banana chocolate chip with peanut butter frosting that Engles makes from scratch.

Brandy’s Custom Cakery is located in Parker but also makes deliveries around the Sioux Falls area. Engles’ entry in the 2017 Cakes & Grapes Fundraiser won the Judge’s Choice Award. The cakery also takes orders for custom cakes and cupcakes for all occasions.

Click here for more on Brandy’s Custom Cakery.