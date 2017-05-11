Downtown Sioux Falls Bus Depot To Close For Reconstruction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, the downtown bus depot will close for a $2M reconstruction project on the facility.

Sioux Area Metro will temporarily move the downtwon bus depot to the southwest corner of Fawick park on Third avenue. A temporary ticket and information booth will be available there and all route transfers will be completed on Third ave.

Third ave will be closed to cars from directly under the viaduct to Second avenue while the depot is being reconstructed. Updates will include a new canopy and skylight, as well as, improvements to walking surfaces, seating and bicycle stations.

The new downtown bus depot is expected to open by October 1st.