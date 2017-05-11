Authorities Kill Mountain Lion After Dog Attack In Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – The Spearfish Police Department says a mountain lion has been killed by authorities after reports that the lion killed a dog.

Police received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday from a Spearfish resident who saw the mountain lion take the dog. The resident made a noise and the lion dropped the dog and ran away.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks personnel called in a state trapper with dogs to track the lion Wednesday morning. The lion was found outside city limits and euthanized. Authorities say the animal was a sub-adult lion.