Brandon Valley Sends Letter To Parents Addressing Popular TV Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A popular Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’ is stirring up controversy.

Some say it glamorizes a serious issue — suicide among teens.

Others believe it’s opened up discussions on the challenges kids face, especially in school.

One school district in the Sioux Empire is now reaching out to parents about the show.

’13 Reasons Why’ tells a story about a high school girl committing suicide.

Each episode reveals a reason why she ended her life.

Some of those reasons deal with substance abuse and school bullying.

“We received multiple comments and or concerns regarding the nature of the contents and that it was trending among our students,” says Brandon Valley School District Superintendent Jarod Larson.

Larson says he doesn’t normally take time to address the latest trending show or app.

But, this one is different.

“We felt compelled to communicate with our parents and help support them,” he says.

The district sent out a letter to high school and middle school parents summarizing what the show is about.

Larson says it’s not to promote or speak out against the show, but instead to, “communicate that the contents are challenging, and surround social and emotional challenges that students may be facing,” he says.

In every school, there are concerns about how students are treating one another.

Instead of ignoring the topics covered in ’13 Reasons Why’, the district is being proactive and letting parents know what resources are available.

“School counselors play an extremely valuable role in giving support for the kids, and also for parents as they’re working through things at home,” says Larson.

The district also listed websites for resources like the Helpline Center and South Dakota Suicide Prevention.

This week, Netflix announced ’13 Reasons Why’ will be returning for a second season.

The first season was released at the end of March.