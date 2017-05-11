Coyotes Softball Ousted From Summit Tourney

FARGO, N.D.—Top-seeded IUPUI scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to advance past South Dakota 11-10 Thursday at the Summit League Tournament.

The Jaguars (22-27) will play in the championship game of the winner’s bracket Friday against Western Illinois.

South Dakota and IUPUI combined for 51 runs in three games during their regular season series, and this game kept to that script. IUPUI used a seven-run third inning to lead 7-2 only to see the Coyotes score eight unanswered to regain the lead at 10-7. Mandy Dallas led off the bottom of the seventh with a game-tying home run to right center, and Roni Patterson’s single to deep right field later in the inning plated Alyssa Matson with the winning run.

Dallas had three home runs during the regular season, but drilled two Thursday. She hit a three-run homer back in the third and finished 3-for-4. Patterson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Both teams finished with 13 hits.

Camille Fowler produced three run-scoring hits for the Coyotes and finished 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot. Emily Winckler blasted a two-run homer to center in the fifth that put USD back on top 8-7. Jamie Holscher made it 9-7 in the sixth with a base hit to left and Fowler followed suit with an RBI single to left center that made it a three-run lead.

Patterson’s double with two outs in the sixth made it 10-8, and Maggie Armstrong added an RBI single to make it 10-9. South Dakota stayed away from Player of the Year Maggie Good, but the three batters behind her – Armstrong, Delaney Thompson and Dallas – combined were 7-for-12 with a double, two homers and seven RBIs.

Erica Tharp, the only reliever in the game, pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win after Nickole Finch pitched the first six. Rachel Cue (12-10) went the distance in the circle for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes were then eliminated from the tournament by the Bison 14-3 to finish the season 22-32.