Crews Continue Battling Double House Fire In Garretson

GARRETSON, S.D. – Crews continue to battle a pair of house fires. The initial fire was called in around 3:45 this afternoon for a home on the 600 block of center avenue and has spread to the neighboring house.

Details are limited at this time, we will have updates as they become available.