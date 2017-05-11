Fire Destroys Two Garretson Homes, Crews Salvage Wedding Ring From Burned Home

GARRETSON, S.D.- Two Garretson homes have been declared a total loss after a fire broke out in one of them.

Crews from multiple agencies responded just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday to reports of a structure fire on the 600 block of Center Avenue.

When they arrived, one home was fully engulfed. The fire quickly spread to the home next door.

Homeowners were on scene, however no injuries were reported.

Since the structure was too unsafe for crews to enter, a backhoe was used to tear down the walls to ensure all flames were put out.

Crews were able to salvage some of the family’s sentimental items.

“We were able to retrieve some contents out of the north house, but for safety reasons we weren’t able to access the inside of that house. We were only able to get what we could get with arms distance. We did salvage a little bit of stuff out of there we actually did salvage her wedding ring that was in a medicine cabinet in the house, so we were able to find that for her,” said Garretson Fire Chief Mark Rozeboom.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Crews are expected to stay on scene late Thursday evening to clear debris and ensure there are no hot spots.