Hearings Set On Proposed Cenex Pipeline Upgrade In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota regulators have set two public hearings on a proposed upgrade of a segment of a gasoline and diesel pipeline that runs from eastern Montana to Fargo.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Laurel, Montana based-Cenex Pipeline says the proposed $115 million upgrade is needed to keep pace with increased demand for refined fuels in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The company wants to expand the line from 8 inches in diameter to 10 inches.

The North Dakota section under review begins near Williston and ends at an existing terminal in Minot.

North Dakota Public Service Commission set hearing dates for the proposal on July 24 in Minot and July 25 in Tioga.