Interim President Named At School Of Mines And Technology

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An interim president has been named at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology as officials seek a permanent replacement for Heather Wilson.

Wilson submitted her resignation effective Wednesday after the U.S. Senate confirmed her as Air Force secretary. The state Board of Regents says Jan Puszynski will serve as interim president until a national search is concluded and a new president is named.

Puszynski has been vice president for research at the engineering and science university. He joined the faculty in 1991 as a professor of chemical engineering.

Officials expect a new president to be appointed in the fall and to begin work around January 2018. Wilson had been president at the School of Mines since 2013.