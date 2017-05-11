Mankato Beats Augie at Region Softball

MANKATO, Minn. – No. 7 seed Augustana University softball (38-15) put up four runs in the top of the second inning and knocked NSIC Pitcher of the Year Coley Ries around for eight hits but Minnesota State, Mankato (55-6) used a six-run bottom of the second to earn an 8-4 win over the Vikings.

Augustana and Minnesota State combined to score 11 runs on four home runs. The Mavericks answered an Augustana three-run home run in the top of the second with a grand slam in the bottom half of the inning.

The Vikings finished the game with eight hits, the most allowed by MSU’s Coley Ries in a game this season. Sarah Kennedy, Abby Chandler and Kara McDougall led the Vikings at the plate with two hits each.

Kylie Rome and Maggie Dunnett both homered in the game for the Vikings. Lexy Pederson was tagged with the loss for the Vikings after allowing seven runs on six hits in 1.1 innings of work. Olivia Wolters entered the game in the bottom of the second and allowed just one run on six hits while striking out two.

Minnesota State grabbed the first lead of the game getting a two-out, two-run home run from Amber Kral that gave her team a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

The Vikings used the long ball to get right back in the game in the top of the second inning. Rome led off the inning with a solo home run to left field to make the score 2-1. Augustana then got back-to-back singles from Abby Chandler and Kara McDougall to put two runners on with no outs.

Dunnett stepped to the plate and jumped on the first pitch she saw hitting a high fly ball to center field that carried all the way to the fence. MSU center fielder Jess Meidl made a jumping attempt at the fence and the ball bounced off of her glove and over the fence for a 3-run home run that put Augustana up 4-2.

Minnesota State continued the trend in the bottom of the second regaining the lead after a grand slam by Meidl that put the Mavericks in front 7-4. The Mavericks added another run after a pair of walks and a balk put runners on second and third. Samantha Buhmann reached on an error to drive in a run and give MSU an 8-4 lead.

Wolters got out of a couple tough innings down the stretch, leaving the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings. Kennedy picked up her second hit of the game with two outs in the fifth inning but the Vikings were unable to get a two-out rally going.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Chandler and McDougall picked up back-to-back singles for the second time in the game but they were stranded on base and would be Augustana’s last base runners in the contest.

Augustana will be back in action in an elimination game on Friday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. in Mankato, Minnesota. The Vikings will play the loser of the No. 3 seed Central Oklahoma and No. 6 seed Pittsburg State which is being played Thursday.