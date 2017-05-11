Rep. Noem Visits With Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office

Takes Ride Along & Jail Tour, Announces New Law Enforcement Legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— Doors to the Minnehaha County Jail opened for U.S. Representative Kristi Noem on Thursday.

A visit most don’t want to have, Noem came to see what life for law enforcement in the county is like with a ride along and a tour.

In one case, the job came to her.

“I had the opportunity to ride along with the fugitive task force and to see them actually go out after someone, a warrant had been issued for, and see them bring them into custody,” said Noem.

Noem said she plans to cosponsor several pieces of legislation, intended on helping law enforcement fight illegal drugs.

One of the focus areas is putting more attention on the Mexican border, including adding 10,000 National Guard troops.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said any efforts to secure the border would be a “big win.”

“We know in South Dakota, probably 85 to 95 percent of our methamphetamine and heroine comes from south of the border,” said Milstead.

When speaking with officers on the job, Noem noted a common thread when it comes to needs: more bodies and more vehicles.

“A lot of them are funding related and a lot of that we can probably cooperate better on here at the federal level but also the state level,” said Noem.

In the last five years, South Dakota has received $13 millioN in grants to help bolster law enforcement.

However, Minnehaha County hasn’t seen any of that money.

Following her Thursday visit, Noem said she hopes to bring something back.

“I’m a big believer that what you see you carry in your heart, you remember it more. I could read about statistics all day on paper but if you see it and experience it and talk to the people it effects, you’re going to be a lot more passionate about it when you’re working on behalf of those issues,” said Noem.

One of Noem’s plans is to open more funding through “cops grants” to help agencies like Minnehaha County Sheriff’s hire and train more officers.

Specifically, she hopes to provide incentives for communities that hire and train veterans for law enforcement positions.

Last November, the Minnehaha County Commission approved a $46 million jail expansion to help with overcrowding issues.

Here is a list provided by Rep. Noem’s office regarding the specific legislation she plans to cosponsor: