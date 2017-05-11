Sanford Health’s Athena Program Helps Identifying Cancer Risks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – All this week, we’re partnering with Edith Sanford Breast Center through Sanford Health to raise awareness of the importance of screenings for the early detection of breast cancer.

KDLT’s Ahtra Elnashar joins us now with more on a program designed to let women know if they are at higher risk for the disease.

Find out more about Sanford Health’s Athena Program here: http://edithsanford.org/patient-care/prevention/athena