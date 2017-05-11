Scoreboard Thursday, May 11th

Mark Ovenden
American League

Twins 7, White Sox 6 *HR’s-Escobar, Dozier, Sano

College Baseball

NSIC Tournament

St. Cloud 3, Augustana 2

Augustana 8, Minot State 3 *7th inning

College Softball

Central Region Tournament
@ Mankato

MSU-Mankato 8, Augustana 4 *Dunnett 3-run HR

Summit League Tournament
@ Fargo

IUPUI 11, South Dakota 10 *Winckler 2-run HR

NDSU 14, South Dakota 3 *Coyotes eliminated

NAHL Playoffs

Robertson Cup-Final Four Semi’s
@ Duluth

Aston Rebels 4, Aberdeen Wings 2 *Goals-Fletcher, Fitzgerald

*Rebels lead best of 3 series 1-0

College Track and Field

Summit League Championship
@ Fargo

Men (after 3 events)

1st-NDSU                     61

2nd-SDSU                    35

3rd-South Dakota        9

4th-Western Illinois    7

*Kyle Burdick (SDSU) wins 10K

Women (after 4 events)

1st-NDSU                     74

2nd-South Dakota      63

3rd-SDSU                      7

4th-IPFW                      5

*Emily Grove (USD) wins pole vault-13’7.75″
*Amber Eichkorn (USD) wins 10K

H.S. Track & Field

Dakota XII

Boys

1st-SF Christian          176.5

2nd-Madison                 99

3rd-Dell Rapids             79

4th-Tri-Valley                68

Girls

1st-Madison                  110

2nd-Canton                    88

3rd-Beresford                80

4th-West Central          77.5

 

