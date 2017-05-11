Scoreboard Thursday, May 11th
American League
Twins 7, White Sox 6 *HR’s-Escobar, Dozier, Sano
College Baseball
NSIC Tournament
St. Cloud 3, Augustana 2
Augustana 8, Minot State 3 *7th inning
College Softball
Central Region Tournament
@ Mankato
MSU-Mankato 8, Augustana 4 *Dunnett 3-run HR
Summit League Tournament
@ Fargo
IUPUI 11, South Dakota 10 *Winckler 2-run HR
NDSU 14, South Dakota 3 *Coyotes eliminated
NAHL Playoffs
Robertson Cup-Final Four Semi’s
@ Duluth
Aston Rebels 4, Aberdeen Wings 2 *Goals-Fletcher, Fitzgerald
*Rebels lead best of 3 series 1-0
College Track and Field
Summit League Championship
@ Fargo
Men (after 3 events)
1st-NDSU 61
2nd-SDSU 35
3rd-South Dakota 9
4th-Western Illinois 7
*Kyle Burdick (SDSU) wins 10K
Women (after 4 events)
1st-NDSU 74
2nd-South Dakota 63
3rd-SDSU 7
4th-IPFW 5
*Emily Grove (USD) wins pole vault-13’7.75″
*Amber Eichkorn (USD) wins 10K
H.S. Track & Field
Dakota XII
Boys
1st-SF Christian 176.5
2nd-Madison 99
3rd-Dell Rapids 79
4th-Tri-Valley 68
Girls
1st-Madison 110
2nd-Canton 88
3rd-Beresford 80
4th-West Central 77.5