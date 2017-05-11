Senate Conservatives: Ease Obama Health Care Law Protections

WASHINGTON (AP) – Conservative senators are pushing to diminish insurance coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The effort comes as Senate Republicans start fashioning legislation overhauling the nation’s health care system.

The conservatives’ ideas include erasing Obama consumer protections, like barring higher premiums for people with pre-existing medical conditions, but allowing states to opt into them.

That’s a more conservative twist on the health care bill the House approved last week. The House would retain Obama’s coverage protections but let states get waivers to drop them.

The chances of these proposals making their way into whatever bill GOP senators are unclear.

They’re getting pushback from more centrist Republicans. And the proposals may not even be allowed into the measure because of special rules the Senate is using.