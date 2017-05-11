Senior Room Service Assistant

Sanford Health

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

This position conducts nutritional screenings of hospitalized patients for Registered Dietitians. Other duties include: monitoring the order entry system for diet changes, answering and responding to phone calls related to nutrition services and visiting and assisting patients with meal selections, especially in the critical care settings and dysphagia diet orders. Also helps review allergies, missed meal and snack reports. This position works closely with the Registered Dietitians and Nutrition Food Service call center staff.

Job Requirements: Must have quality customer service skills and be expected to role model them continuously. Ability to work with patients of all ages as required. Listening skills to effectively communicate with patients, employees and co-workers. Ability to establish effective working relationships with co-workers. Will need Performance Improvement knowledge and skill. Ability to recognize and provide for ethnic, cultural and religious needs. Knowledge of nutrition and special diets.

Certified Dietary Manager (CDM) preferred or will need to obtain CDM within 3 years of hire. Hospital or Long Term Care patient experience preferred.

Contact: Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

Website Listing: http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/senior-room-service-assistant-nutrition-food-services/D433D83193A642EB9E3AC59F8ABBDBDF/job/http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/senior-room-service-assistant-nutrition-food-services/D433D83193A642EB9E3AC59F8ABBDBDF/job/