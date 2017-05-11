USD Women Shine at Summit League Track and Field

USD Recap

FARGO, N.D.–As the sun set on Schlanser Track on Thursday evening, seniors Amber Eichkorn and Emily Grove added to their illustrious Coyote careers by defending their Summit League titles at the 2017 Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Eichkorn captured her third Summit League title in the 10,000 meters in 35:57.60. The Coyote trio of Eichkorn, junior Erin Wetzstein and sophomore Megan Billington separated themselves from the field almost immediately. The trio lapped nearly the entire field to sweep the all-Summit League honors. Wetzstein clocked 36:10.47 and Billington finished in 36:16.66.

Eichkorn, who swept the 10,000 meters and 5,000 meters in both 2014 and 2015, missed the 2016 season to injury. It marks the fourth consecutive season a Coyote has won the event as alumna Kelsey Barrett took her place a year ago. The Coyotes totaled 24 points in the 10,000 meters.

Grove topped the Summit for the second consecutive year with a clearance of 13-7 ¾ in the pole vault. She led a pack of Coyotes in scoring 26 points with four of the top five finishers. Senior Madison Mills earned all-Summit League honors with a third-place finish in 13-5 ¾. Both freshman Makiah Hunt and senior Emily Brigham cleared 13-3 ¾ for fourth and fifth, respectively. The height was a personal best for Hunt. Senior Hunter Wilkes took seventh in 12-10.

Senior Meghan Dennis finished runner-up in the javelin throw for the third time in her career to garner all-Summit honors. Dennis launched the javelin 161-0, a personal best that broke her school record from her freshman season in 2013 by two feet. The mark moved her to 18th in the NCAA West Region.

Classmate Amelia Miller placed sixth in the event with a throw of 136-8.

Junior Brice Cowman placed fifth in the men’s 10,000 meters with a clocking of 31:07.00.

South Dakota also picked up a few points in the men’s and women’s hammer throw. Junior Ethan Fenchel placed sixth in 195-0 and junior Jacob Barents took seventh with a throw of 191-2. Senior Danielle Waldner placed eighth on the women’s side in 183-4.

SDSU Recap

FARGO, N.D. – Day one of the 2017 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships saw South Dakota State claim one title and set a school record while putting together strong finishes in a number of Thursday’s events at the Ellig Sports Complex.

“I thought it was a good day for us,” head coach Rod DeHaven said. “All of our athletes competed well and we had great leadership. Championship meets are always tough, in that you get some events to go your way, others you don’t. We’ve just got to keep going either way, score some points, get some leadership and perform at the level we know we can. Overall though, it was a great day with great weather, and we’re excited for tomorrow.”

The final race of the day was the best showing for South Dakota State, as the Jackrabbits claimed six of eight spots in the 10,000 meter men’s race and scored 30 team points. Kyle Burdick (30:12.61), Joel Reichow (30:14.94) and Trevor Capra (30:29.97) took the top three spots while Chase Cayo (31:23.99), Brendan Sage (31:25.82) and Lukas Nelson (31:27.33) rounded out the top eight and scoring.

Colton Bender broke the school’s hammer throw record en route to a fourth-place finish in the event, claiming five points for the Jackrabbit men’s team score with a toss of 199-08.

The day began with the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon, where Peter Bates sits in seventh with 3,057 points and Vanessa Lane is third with 3,145, respectively. Lane is less than 1,800 points away from the school record of 4,917, set by Tina Baum in 1993. Both multi events conclude tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Bates finished eighth in the men’s javelin toss, throwing 159-7 in his final event of the day.

In the women’s 10,000 meter race, Emily Berzonsky finished fifth with a time of 37:35.87.

Two other Jackrabbit women scored points for the team, as Silvia Zanini (184-08) was seventh in the hammer throw and Rachel Asteford (129-09) finished eighth in the javelin toss.