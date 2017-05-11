Wings Lose to Rebels in Semi’s

Wings Lose to Rebels in Semi's
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

DULUTH, MN… The Aberdeen Wings played the Aston Rebels as their best of 3 series began as part of the NAHL’s Final Four. The winner of this series advances to Sunday’s Robertson Cup title game. The Wings dug themselves a deep hole Thursday when they fell behind 3-0 late in the 2nd period. Colin Fletcher got them on the board with just over 3:00 to go in the middle period. Kevin Fitzgerald then scored with 1 second left on the clock and it was a whole new game. But the Wings couldn’t manage the tying goal in the 3rd period and the Rebels scored on the empty net for a 4-2 win. The same two teams play against Friday at 4:30.

Related Post

Langer Enjoys Success Of Wings
Winning First Playoff Series Huge For Wings
Wings Advance To Robertson Cup Final Four
Wings Love Playing On Home Ice At The Odde

You Might Also Like