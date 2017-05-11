Wings Lose to Rebels in Semi’s

Wings Lose to Rebels in Semi's

DULUTH, MN… The Aberdeen Wings played the Aston Rebels as their best of 3 series began as part of the NAHL’s Final Four. The winner of this series advances to Sunday’s Robertson Cup title game. The Wings dug themselves a deep hole Thursday when they fell behind 3-0 late in the 2nd period. Colin Fletcher got them on the board with just over 3:00 to go in the middle period. Kevin Fitzgerald then scored with 1 second left on the clock and it was a whole new game. But the Wings couldn’t manage the tying goal in the 3rd period and the Rebels scored on the empty net for a 4-2 win. The same two teams play against Friday at 4:30.