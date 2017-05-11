Yankton Sioux Police Turn To Tribe For Help Against Drugs

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) – The Yankton Sioux police chief says his department has made progress against drugs, but that he needs more help from tribal members.

The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reports that Chris Saunsoci said at an annual drug summit Wednesday that people may find it difficult to report friends and family for drug use, but that they should view it as getting their loved ones the help they need.

Saunsoci is also asking tribal members to change laws that no longer help or may even hinder drug enforcement.

Over the years, Yankton Sioux law enforcement has increased their number of officers so they’re better equipped to deal with drug problems.

In addition to Saunsoci, the force now has a lieutenant, criminal investigator and law enforcement assistant as well as seven patrol officers and six dispatchers.